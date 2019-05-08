North Yorkshire’s cyber-sleuths of the future can test skills in new competition

Calling all North Yorkshire’s cyber-sleuths of the future!

The Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Cybercrime Unit has launched an online competition for young people to test their cyber-security skills.

The Matrix Challenge is open to anyone aged 11 to 17 who is educated in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

It takes the form of an online game with cypher, coding and steganography challenges, plus a section testing application of the Computer Misuse Act.

Through playing the game, young people will become more aware of the law and e-safety techniques, as well as testing their technical digital skills.

The top performing participants from the North Yorkshire area will join youngsters from other parts of the Yorkshire and Humber region at a grand final in July, which will be held at York Racecourse.

Finalists will take part in a number of activities provided by cyber security professionals before the winners are announced.

Individual winners and their school will both receive tech prizes.

The competition is open from now until May 24.

Sgt Gavin Mayes, who is part of the cyber-crime team at North Yorkshire Police, is keen for young people in North Yorkshire to take part in the competition.

“The Matrix Challenge is a way to use your creativity, problem-solving and communication skills, learn more about the law as it applies online, and also discover how you can use your abilities positively and channel them towards a future career,” he said,

”It is the first time the challenge has run in our part of Yorkshire, so we really hope that young people and schools will get behind it.”

The Regional Cybercrime Unit has partnered with the Duke of York’s Inspiring Digital Enterprise Award (iDEA) platform to deliver education, online safety and career pathway support as part of the competition.

Kerensa Jennings, CEO of iDEA, said: “It is vital that young people learn how to stay safe online and develop skills to flourish in the digital world.

“The Matrix Challenge is a fantastic initiative.

“We are delighted to support it, and hope many thousands of young people will take part.”

Click here to enter the Matrix Challenge, or find out more information.