North Yorkshire revealed as one of the top speeding hotspots, research shows

New research reveals that North Yorkshire is the UK’s sixth speeding hotspot, with 9580 speeding offences in the last year.

A brand new study, from car finance experts Moneybarn, has analysed UK government data to reveal the worst areas in the UK for speeding offences and how the number of offences has increased or decreased in the last year.

In the past year, there have been 2,854,757 speeding offences across the UK.

The most common, and least surprising, car crime in the UK is speed limit offences. Recorded as the most common car crime in 2021, in 2022 the annual national total was up to more than 2.8 million.

This is an increase of around one million from 2021. As ever, these speed limits should not be disregarded as they are in place to ensure everyone is travelling at a safe speed for each road in the country.

The research revealed that North Yorkshire was the sixth hotpsot for speeding offences, with 9580 in the last 12 months which has increased by 11.8 per cent since 2021-2022.

The research also revealed that North Yorkshire was the fifth hotspot for seatbelt offences, with 229 offences.

Moneybarn said: “

The countless laws of the road, such as the legal obligation for your car to have seatbelts and for everyone inside the vehicle to be wearing one, are in place to better protect road users and even pedestrians.

"While the cost of maintaining your vehicle and keeping up with finance payments and insurance may be a financial burden to many, those things are necessary to keep you and others safe on the road.