North Yorkshire residents urged to talk about their crime concerns

North Yorkshire residents are being urged to speak up about their fears when it comes to crime in the region, with a new survey launched aimed at helping police better understand the concerns of their communities.

The survey, which has been set up by the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire in conjunction with the University of York, looks to build on earlier research that suggests that regional residents are more fearful of crime than their urban counterparts.

The survey is the brainchild of police, fire and crime community mapping project officer Sam Hutchinson, who is running the survey as part of his undergraduate dissertation at the University of York.

It comes off the back of earlier work undertaken by Mr Hutchinson's community mapping projects, as well as the results of the 2018 National Rural Crime Network survey.

Both the survey and Mr Hutchinson's work suggest that rural communities are more fearful of crime, despite being statistically safer.

The research aims to help the police force understand the factors contributing to fear of crime in both rural and urban communities across the county, with a goal of improving how police across the UK interact with their local communities.

Residents will have up until March 15 to complete the survey.

To complete the survey, visit: york.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6WGRTenGly9mp25.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporting Service