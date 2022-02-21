North Yorkshire residents alerted to bogus home energy scheme callers
Residents across North Yorkshire are being alerted to reports of bogus callers claiming to represent local councils or their contractor in providing energy efficiency schemes.
The North Yorkshire County Council Public Health team is working with district and borough councils to offer government-funded energy efficiency schemes to targeted households.
County Councillor Andrew Lee, Executive Member for Public Health, said: “We have received reports of residents being contacted either by door knocking or telephone by people claiming to have been appointed to deliver schemes on behalf of the council.
“There have been reports of residents being asked for money in advance, which we and our contractor would never do.
“Some claim they are working with EON, who we have contracted to provide the Green Homes project.
“Our schemes require no financial contribution and neither we nor our contractor would make unsolicited calls or visits.
"Initial contact with householders would be by letter.
“We would remind people not to provide any personal details over the phone or at their door.
"Anyone who wants to check a caller’s identity can call EON on 0333 202 4820.”
Anyone who needs advice about a scheme they have signed up to or a green energy product they have bought, or who wants to report any suspicious cold calling at the door or by phone, should contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1144.