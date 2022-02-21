North Yorkshire residents alerted to bogus home energy scheme callers

The North Yorkshire County Council Public Health team is working with district and borough councils to offer government-funded energy efficiency schemes to targeted households.

County Councillor Andrew Lee, Executive Member for Public Health, said: “We have received reports of residents being contacted either by door knocking or telephone by people claiming to have been appointed to deliver schemes on behalf of the council.

“There have been reports of residents being asked for money in advance, which we and our contractor would never do.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents across North Yorkshire are being alerted to reports of bogus callers claiming to represent local councils or their contractor in providing energy efficiency schemes

“Some claim they are working with EON, who we have contracted to provide the Green Homes project.

“Our schemes require no financial contribution and neither we nor our contractor would make unsolicited calls or visits.

"Initial contact with householders would be by letter.

“We would remind people not to provide any personal details over the phone or at their door.

"Anyone who wants to check a caller’s identity can call EON on 0333 202 4820.”