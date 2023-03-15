North Yorkshire Police warns Harrogate motorists to clear cars of snow and ice before driving

North Yorkshire Roads Policing Officers stopped a car in Ripon over the weekend after finding the front windscreen covered in snow and ice while driving.

On a Facebook post this morning, North Yorkshire Police said: “It's a cold start to the day so don't make the same mistake as this motorist in Ripon over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When one of our Roads Policing Officers stopped him on Harrogate Road, this was the state of his front windscreen.

North Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to motorists to ensure they clear their front windscreens of snow and ice before driving

"Imagine if a child had run out in front of the car.”

The driver of the car is now facing three points added to his license and a £100 fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad