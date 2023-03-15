News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
5 minutes ago 🔴 LIVE Budget 2023: Major change to free childcare imminent
1 hour ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
1 hour ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included
4 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
4 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe

North Yorkshire Police warns Harrogate motorists to clear cars of snow and ice before driving

North Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to motorists to ensure they clear their front windscreens of snow and ice before driving.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:40 GMT- 1 min read

North Yorkshire Roads Policing Officers stopped a car in Ripon over the weekend after finding the front windscreen covered in snow and ice while driving.

On a Facebook post this morning, North Yorkshire Police said: “It's a cold start to the day so don't make the same mistake as this motorist in Ripon over the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When one of our Roads Policing Officers stopped him on Harrogate Road, this was the state of his front windscreen.

North Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to motorists to ensure they clear their front windscreens of snow and ice before driving
North Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to motorists to ensure they clear their front windscreens of snow and ice before driving
North Yorkshire Police have issued a warning to motorists to ensure they clear their front windscreens of snow and ice before driving
Most Popular

"Imagine if a child had run out in front of the car.”

The driver of the car is now facing three points added to his license and a £100 fine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Facebook post added: “Stay safe on the roads and remember, your windscreen must be clear of all ice and snow so your view is unobstructed.”