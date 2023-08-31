News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police warn residents following spate of 'sneak-in' burglaries across Ripon

North Yorkshire Police has warned residents in Ripon to take extra measures following a spate of sneak-in burglaries across the city.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 10:23 BST

There have been three sneak-in burglaries in Ripon over the last few days.

A sneak-in burglary occurs when a door or window has not been locked and the offender will try door handles or windows to see if they are insecure.

If they find something insecure, they will sneak in and steal items.

Police have warned residents in Ripon to take extra measures following a spate of sneak-in burglariesPolice have warned residents in Ripon to take extra measures following a spate of sneak-in burglaries
In a post on the North Yorkshire Community Messaging website, Alison Swan of North Yorkshire Police, said: "Please be sure to secure doors and ground floor windows particularly at night.

"You should also consider locking doors during the day, especially if you are in rear gardens where you are not able to monitor your front door.”