North Yorkshire Police warn residents following spate of 'sneak-in' burglaries across Ripon
There have been three sneak-in burglaries in Ripon over the last few days.
A sneak-in burglary occurs when a door or window has not been locked and the offender will try door handles or windows to see if they are insecure.
If they find something insecure, they will sneak in and steal items.
In a post on the North Yorkshire Community Messaging website, Alison Swan of North Yorkshire Police, said: "Please be sure to secure doors and ground floor windows particularly at night.
"You should also consider locking doors during the day, especially if you are in rear gardens where you are not able to monitor your front door.”