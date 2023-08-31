North Yorkshire Police warn residents following spate of 'sneak-in' burglaries across Ripon

There have been three sneak-in burglaries in Ripon over the last few days.

A sneak-in burglary occurs when a door or window has not been locked and the offender will try door handles or windows to see if they are insecure.

If they find something insecure, they will sneak in and steal items.

Police have warned residents in Ripon to take extra measures following a spate of sneak-in burglaries

In a post on the North Yorkshire Community Messaging website, Alison Swan of North Yorkshire Police, said: "Please be sure to secure doors and ground floor windows particularly at night.