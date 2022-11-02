North Yorkshire Police warn parents over re-emergence of 'Mum .... I Need Your Help' WhatsApp scam

In the Mum … I need your help scam, the message will say they have dropped their phone and that this is their new number, and asking parents to pay an urgent bill for them.

Around the country victims, without checking the request in genuine, are sending on occasions multiple bank transfers as instructed before they realise this may be a scam.North Yorkshire Police say: “If you receive such a message, always check with your son or daughter by calling them or checking with them in person before sending any money.

“It’s at this point they will most likely tell you they have not lost their phone, and everything is fine.

The manipulative 'mum I need your help' scam is doing the rounds again.

“You may think it will never be happy to you, but fraudsters are very convincing and sophisticated in the methods they use.

"People who never expected to be victims of scams and frauds often are scammed and really are among the most vulnerable.

"At the very least please make your loved ones aware so they know to be on the lookout.

North Yorkshire Police website has lots of useful advice on scams, so people are urged to spend a few minutes having a read through and making sure you’re aware of the many tricks and tactics that are used and how to beat them.

