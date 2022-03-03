North Yorkshire Police warn about fake NHS Covid scam
North Yorkshire Police are warning residents to be aware of fake NHS Covid messages.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 3:34 pm
The scam has seen texts and emails circulating which claim the recipient has been in contact with someone who’s tested positive for Covid.
The messages tell you to urgently book a test and check your vaccination status.
They usually contain a link to follow which will appear like an NHS website and ask you to input personal or financial details.
Anyone who receives a suspicious text should send them to 7726 to report them to the National Cyber Security Centre for free.
Any suspicious emails should be forwarded to: [email protected]