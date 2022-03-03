North Yorkshire Police warn about fake NHS Covid scam

The scam has seen texts and emails circulating which claim the recipient has been in contact with someone who’s tested positive for Covid.

The messages tell you to urgently book a test and check your vaccination status.

They usually contain a link to follow which will appear like an NHS website and ask you to input personal or financial details.

North Yorkshire Police are warning residents to be aware of fake NHS Covid messages.

Anyone who receives a suspicious text should send them to 7726 to report them to the National Cyber Security Centre for free.