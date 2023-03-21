They want to speak to him following a number of shop thefts in the Knaresborough area, including one at the One Stop Shop on March 7, when a member of shop staff was also assaulted.

Police believe the man in the image may have information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone who can help identify him is asked to contact us on 101, and pass information for incident number 12230042029.

Image of a man police would like to speak to after thefts in Knaresborough.