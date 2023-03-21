News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police want to speak to man following number of shop thefts in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in this CCTV image.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Mar 2023, 18:11 GMT

They want to speak to him following a number of shop thefts in the Knaresborough area, including one at the One Stop Shop on March 7, when a member of shop staff was also assaulted.

Police believe the man in the image may have information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone who can help identify him is asked to contact us on 101, and pass information for incident number 12230042029.

Image of a man police would like to speak to after thefts in Knaresborough.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.