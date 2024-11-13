North Yorkshire Police visiting schools across Harrogate district to promote road safety
Operation Traffic is taking place throughout this week, with the aim of ensuring the safety of pupils and members of the community.
The operation will remind motorists not to park on the zigzag lines during prescribed hours or too close to junctions - even when they are no double yellow lines.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We all know drop-off and pick-up times can be hectic with limited parking around school but please be aware there are consequences for dangerous or inconsiderate parking.
"We aim to educate, but will enforce if appropriate.
"We are really looking forward to working with the pupils participating in Operation Traffic.”
The police will be enforcing rule 243 of the Highway Code, which states...
DO NOT stop or park:
- anywhere you would prevent access for Emergency Services
- opposite or within 10 metres (32 feet) of a junction, except in an authorised parking space
- near the brow of a hill or hump bridge
- where the kerb has been lowered to help wheelchair users and powered mobility vehicles
- on front of an entrance to a property
- on a bend
Parking on the zigzags can incur a fine, as well as three points on your licence.