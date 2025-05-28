North Yorkshire Police urges vigilance following spate of burglaries across the county

North Yorkshire Police has urged vigilance following a spate of burglaries across the county

North Yorkshire Police is urging vigilance following a series of burglaries and attempted break-ins targeting homes, businesses, and outbuildings over the last few days.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Incidents have been reported in several areas across North Yorkshire including Harrogate, Ripon, Craven, Battersby Junction, Fylingdales, Hunmanby, and Eggborough with vehicles, keys, tools, power tools, and equipment being targeted. These include:

• Four attempted home break-ins in Harrogate on May 23.

• A business targeted in Harrogate; two offenders arrested on May 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information i urged to contact police

• Three business break-ins in Ripon; a man entered a restaurant via fire exit, fled when disturbed on May 25; a drill and charity box were stolen in another on May 26; and a window was smashed, and items stolen from another on May 26.

• Two homes entered, purse and cards stolen from homes in Ripon on May 25 and 26 .

• Two burglaries in Hampsthwaite between May 26 and 27; motorbikes stolen from a garage in one; and two sets of car keys stolen from a home in the other.

• Locked shed broken into in Sicklinghall; red quad bike stolen between May 22 and 23 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A home’s front door smashed in Beckwithshaw; offenders fled on May 24.

• Containers/building broken into; tools and cables stolen in Spofforth between May 24–25.

• Five burglaries in Battersby Junction between May 25 and 26 with a child’s quad, grinder e-bikes, pressure washer, tools, bike charger, two high-value bikes and chainsaws stolen.

• Farm storage shed entered in Scorton; tractor and Ranger accessed between May 22 and 23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Garage burglary; hand/power tools taken in Cowling between May 23 and 25.

• John Deere 875 Gator (£30,000) stolen from a farm in Crosshills on May 26.

• Offender forced entry via garage while occupants were in bed in Skipton on May 27.

• Black Vauxhall Combo van stolen in Fylingdales between May 26 and 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Stables broken into; bridle equipment stolen in Hunmanby on May 24.

• Multiple farm buildings entered on a farm in Eggborough; £1,000 worth of tools stolen on May 26.

A police spokesperson said: “If you’ve seen anything suspicious, or captured anything relevant on CCTV or dash-cam footage, please visit our website, call us on 101, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”