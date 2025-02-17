North Yorkshire Police urge residents to remain vigilant following vehicle interference incident in Harrogate
The incident happened at 9.55pm on Tuesday, February 11 when an unknown suspect tried to open a car parked on the driveway at a property on Arthurs Terrace.
It is believed this has been with the intention to steal items.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking all residents in the area to review their CCTV and doorbell cameras, and to share any relevant information with the police.
"We are also asking residents in the area to be vigilant.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250026290 when providing any details regarding the incident.