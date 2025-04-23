North Yorkshire Police urge residents to check key safe boxes following thefts in Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police is advising residents who use key safe boxes to check them following a number of thefts across Knaresborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The key safe boxes – where you leave a spare key outside your house, often with a combination code - have been stolen from properties on Manor Gardens and Charlton Manor Drive over the past fortnight.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “As part of our investigation, we’re appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incidents, saw someone acting suspiciously, or anyone with any CCTV footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re also asking residents to check their properties and any key safe boxes - making sure they have no damage, are secure and they're in full working order.

The police are advising residents who use key safe boxes to check them following a number of thefts at properties on Manor Gardens and Charlton Manor Drive in Knaresborough over the past fortnight

“If you notice any suspicious activity, please report it immediately.”

If you can help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC649 Grant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250065768 when providing any details regarding the incidents.