North Yorkshire Police urge residents to check key safe boxes following thefts in Knaresborough
The key safe boxes – where you leave a spare key outside your house, often with a combination code - have been stolen from properties on Manor Gardens and Charlton Manor Drive over the past fortnight.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “As part of our investigation, we’re appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incidents, saw someone acting suspiciously, or anyone with any CCTV footage.
“We’re also asking residents to check their properties and any key safe boxes - making sure they have no damage, are secure and they're in full working order.
“If you notice any suspicious activity, please report it immediately.”
If you can help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC649 Grant.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250065768 when providing any details regarding the incidents.