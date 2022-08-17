North Yorkshire Police ‘Tweetathon’ returns this week to reveal every call received during a 12-hour period
North Yorkshire Police will tweet every call that comes into them during a 12-hour period from 2pm on Friday 19 until 2am on Saturday, August 20.
By Lucy Chappell
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 2:46 pm
The popular event gives members of the public an insight into the volume and variety of calls that officers deal with on a daily basis, including the amount of inappropriate, ‘pocket dials’ or misdirected calls they receive.
The Tweetathon can be followed on the North Yorkshire Police Twitter account @NYorksPolice with the hashtag #NYPfor12.