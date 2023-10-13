News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police to visit communities in Harrogate and surrounding areas impacted by situation in Israel and Gaza

North Yorkshire Police is keeping an eye on the developing situation in Israel and Gaza and will proactively engage with local communities to ensure they are safe, feel safe and that any concerns can be reported to them.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:45 BST
Officers will be implementing reassurance patrols and visits to communities that could be impacted.

Chief Superintendent Catherine Clarke said: “I would like to stress that at North Yorkshire Police we are mindful that many people will be concerned about what is unfolding in Israel and Gaza and that this has the potential to increase fear and tension within our own communities.

"We take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously and we will do everything we can to investigate any incidents, identify suspect(s) and take robust and appropriate action.”

Anyone with any concerns, or who has been a victim of or witnessed any offences, should contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.