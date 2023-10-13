North Yorkshire Police to visit communities in Harrogate and surrounding areas impacted by situation in Israel and Gaza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers will be implementing reassurance patrols and visits to communities that could be impacted.

Chief Superintendent Catherine Clarke said: “I would like to stress that at North Yorkshire Police we are mindful that many people will be concerned about what is unfolding in Israel and Gaza and that this has the potential to increase fear and tension within our own communities.

"We take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously and we will do everything we can to investigate any incidents, identify suspect(s) and take robust and appropriate action.”

