North Yorkshire Police to check drivers night vision during two-week campaign

North Yorkshire Police to check drivers night vision in two-week campaign

Operation Dark Night starts next week. From 27 October to 9 November, among other safety initiatives, officers will be carrying out driver eyesight tests at the roadside.

By law, UK car drivers must be able to read a vehicle number plate from 20 metres away (about five car lengths).

This legal standard helps ensure that drivers can spot hazards, pedestrians, and cyclists in good time.

If you can’t meet this requirement, you must not drive – and doing so could put you and others at serious risk.

At present, no driver is automatically required to undergo an eye examination because of their age.

While the Government is considering introducing compulsory eyesight tests for drivers over 70 (as part of future road safety plans), the current system relies on self-declaration.

Importantly, any driver of any age may be asked to take an eyesight test if the DVLA, police, or medical professionals raise concerns.

When a driver reaches 70, their driving licence must be renewed every three years.

The renewal process involves completing an application (online or by post), updating personal details and a photograph, and confirming through self-declaration that the driver meets the medical and eyesight standards.

If a relevant medical condition is declared, or if the DVLA becomes aware of a potential issue, further medical or eyesight assessments may be requested.

In summary, older drivers in the UK must renew their licence more often, but they are not subject to automatic eyesight tests.

The legal responsibility remains with the individual to ensure their vision is safe for driving and to declare any changes to the DVLA.

Whatever your age, checking your eyesight regularly and keeping glasses or contact lenses up-to-date is just as important as making sure your vehicle is roadworthy.

Drivers who cannot meet the legal standard must not drive, and are legally required to notify the DVLA.

TC Matt Harvey, our Road Safety Partnership & Problem Solving Officer, said: "As the evenings draw in and visibility on our roads decreases, Operation Dark Night is a timely reminder of the importance of being seen and staying safe. Whether you're driving a car or cycling, clear vision is essential - not optional."

The operation will also involve checks that vehicle headlights and brake lights are working, and that correct bike lights are being used.