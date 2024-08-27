North Yorkshire Police thank public after wanted man with links to Harrogate found and arrested
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a wanted man, with links to Harrogate, has been found and arrested.
The 33-year-old, with links to Harrogate, Northallerton and Stockton-on-Tees, was found and arrested this morning.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”