North Yorkshire Police thank public after wanted man with links to Harrogate found and arrested

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a wanted man, with links to Harrogate, has been found and arrested.

The 33-year-old, with links to Harrogate, Northallerton and Stockton-on-Tees, was found and arrested this morning.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”