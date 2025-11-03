North Yorkshire Police thank public after wanted man from Harrogate found and arrested

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a wanted man from the Harrogate area has been found and arrested.

On October 24, the police issued an appeal to find a 34-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a violent incident at a pub in Marton cum Grafton.

Officers have confirmed that he was arrested on Thursday, October 30.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are pleased to report that he was located and arrested.”