North Yorkshire Police thank public after wanted man from Harrogate found and arrested

By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 09:31 GMT
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a wanted man from the Harrogate area has been found and arrested.

On October 24, the police issued an appeal to find a 34-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a violent incident at a pub in Marton cum Grafton.

Officers have confirmed that he was arrested on Thursday, October 30.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are pleased to report that he was located and arrested.”

