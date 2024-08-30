North Yorkshire Police thank public after wanted man from Harrogate found and arrested

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a wanted man from Harrogate has been found and arrested.

On Tuesday (August 27), the police issued a wanted appeal for Christopher Rowland Penny.

Officers have confirmed that he was arrested on Thursday (August 29).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you for supporting the appeal which has now been cancelled.”