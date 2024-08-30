North Yorkshire Police thank public after wanted man from Harrogate found and arrested
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a wanted man from Harrogate has been found and arrested.
On Tuesday (August 27), the police issued a wanted appeal for Christopher Rowland Penny.
Officers have confirmed that he was arrested on Thursday (August 29).
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you for supporting the appeal which has now been cancelled.”