North Yorkshire Police thank public after wanted man from Harrogate found and arrested

By Lucy Chappell
Published 30th Aug 2024, 09:21 BST
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a wanted man from Harrogate has been found and arrested.

On Tuesday (August 27), the police issued a wanted appeal for Christopher Rowland Penny.

Officers have confirmed that he was arrested on Thursday (August 29).

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you for supporting the appeal which has now been cancelled.”