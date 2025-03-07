North Yorkshire Police thank public after wanted Leeds man with links to Harrogate found and arrested

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a wanted 24-year-old man, with links to Harrogate, has been arrested.

On Wednesday (March 5), the police issued an appeal to find a Leeds man who was wanted in connection with breaching an order.

Officers have confirmed that he was arrested on Thursday, March 6.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”