North Yorkshire Police thank public after wanted 19-year-old man from Harrogate found and arrested

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a wanted 19-year-old man from Harrogate has been found and arrested.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday (February 4), the police issued an appeal to find Jay Gibson who was wanted in connection with a serious assault.

Officers have confirmed that he was arrested today (February 6).

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”