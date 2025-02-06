North Yorkshire Police thank public after wanted 19-year-old man from Harrogate found and arrested

By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Feb 2025, 13:58 BST
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a wanted 19-year-old man from Harrogate has been found and arrested.

On Tuesday (February 4), the police issued an appeal to find Jay Gibson who was wanted in connection with a serious assault.

Officers have confirmed that he was arrested today (February 6).

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

