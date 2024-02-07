North Yorkshire Police thank public after two missing teenagers from Harrogate found safe and well
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after two teenage girls, who had gone missing from Harrogate, have been found safe and well.
The 14-year-old and 16-year old, who were reported missing from Harrogate overnight on Tuesday (February 7), have been located.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “They have now been found safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal.”