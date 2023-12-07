North Yorkshire Police thank public after two missing teenagers from Harrogate found safe and well

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after two teenage girls, who had gone missing from Harrogate, have been found.

The 14-year-old and 16-year old, who were reported missing from Harrogate on Wednesday (December 6), have been located safe and well.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We're pleased to report that the two teenage girls who went missing from Harrogate yesterday, have been found safe and well.