News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved

North Yorkshire Police thank public after two men identified following assault in Harrogate town centre

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after two men have been identified following a CCTV appeal earlier this week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:22 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A CCTV image was released on Tuesday after a woman was sexually assaulted and a man was attacked by two men in a Harrogate town centre bar on Saturday.

The two men in the CCTV image have now been identified.

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal.