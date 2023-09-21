North Yorkshire Police thank public after two men identified following assault in Harrogate town centre
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after two men have been identified following a CCTV appeal earlier this week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:22 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A CCTV image was released on Tuesday after a woman was sexually assaulted and a man was attacked by two men in a Harrogate town centre bar on Saturday.
The two men in the CCTV image have now been identified.
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal.