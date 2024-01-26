North Yorkshire Police thank public after next of kin found following death of two men in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after the next of kin of two men, who sadly died in Harrogate this month, have been found.
The next of kin of a 86-year-old man and a 68-year-old man have been found following an appeal by the police.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “With your help, we've now been able to find family members for both of these people.
“Thank you for your support - it always makes a difference.”