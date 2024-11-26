North Yorkshire Police thank public after next of kin found following death of man in Wetherby

By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Nov 2024, 13:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after the next of kin of a man, who sadly died in Wetherby, has been found.

The next of kin of a 75-year-old man has been found following an appeal by the police.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Earlier today we posted an appeal to find the family of a 75-year-old man from Collingham in Wetherby, who has sadly died.

“With your help, we have been able to get in touch with his next of kin.

"Your support really makes a difference.”

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice