North Yorkshire Police thank public after next of kin found following death of man in Wetherby
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after the next of kin of a man, who sadly died in Wetherby, has been found.
The next of kin of a 75-year-old man has been found following an appeal by the police.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Earlier today we posted an appeal to find the family of a 75-year-old man from Collingham in Wetherby, who has sadly died.
“With your help, we have been able to get in touch with his next of kin.
"Your support really makes a difference.”