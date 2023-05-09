North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing woman from Harrogate found safe
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a woman who went missing last week has been found.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th May 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read
A 56-year-old woman who went missing from Harrogate on Thursday (May 4) was found safe yesterday.
North Yorkshire Police released an appeal to find her after they became extremely concerned for her welfare.
In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared out appeal to locate her.”