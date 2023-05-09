News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Met Police ‘regrets’ over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters
47 minutes ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
1 hour ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
2 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
2 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest

North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing woman from Harrogate found safe

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a woman who went missing last week has been found.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th May 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read

A 56-year-old woman who went missing from Harrogate on Thursday (May 4) was found safe yesterday.

North Yorkshire Police released an appeal to find her after they became extremely concerned for her welfare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared out appeal to locate her.”

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a missing woman from Harrogate was found safeNorth Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a missing woman from Harrogate was found safe
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a missing woman from Harrogate was found safe