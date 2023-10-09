North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing wanted man from Ripon located and arrested
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a wanted man who went missing from Ripon has been located and arrested.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read
John Paul Wilson, 23, from Ripon, went missing after he was recalled to prison after being released on licence in May.
He has now been located and arrested.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Thanks to all who shared the appeal.”