News
North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing wanted man from Ripon located and arrested

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a wanted man who went missing from Ripon has been located and arrested.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read
John Paul Wilson, 23, from Ripon, went missing after he was recalled to prison after being released on licence in May.

He has now been located and arrested.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Thanks to all who shared the appeal.”