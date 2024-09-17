North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing teenage girls from Harrogate found

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after two teenagers, who had gone missing from Harrogate, have been located.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 14-year-old and 15-year-old girls, who were reported missing after failing to return to their homes on Monday (September 16), were found on Tuesday (September 17).

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: "We appealed for information about the teenagers, aged 15 and 14, after they were reported missing on Monday evening.

"They have now been located.

"Many thanks to everyone who contacted us with information.”