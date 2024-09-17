North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing teenage girls from Harrogate found
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after two teenagers, who had gone missing from Harrogate, have been located.
The 14-year-old and 15-year-old girls, who were reported missing after failing to return to their homes on Monday (September 16), were found on Tuesday (September 17).
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: "We appealed for information about the teenagers, aged 15 and 14, after they were reported missing on Monday evening.
"They have now been located.
"Many thanks to everyone who contacted us with information.”