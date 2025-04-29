North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing man from Harrogate found safe and well
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a man, who had gone missing from Harrogate, has been found safe and well.
The 31-year-old, who was last seen on the morning of Monday, April 28, was found later that evening.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “The missing 31-year-old man from Starbeck, who we launched an appeal to find, has been located safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared.”