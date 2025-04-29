North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing man from Harrogate found safe and well

By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Apr 2025, 09:19 BST
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a man, who had gone missing from Harrogate, has been found safe and well.

The 31-year-old, who was last seen on the morning of Monday, April 28, was found later that evening.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “The missing 31-year-old man from Starbeck, who we launched an appeal to find, has been located safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared.”

