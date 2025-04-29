North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing man from Harrogate found safe and well

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a man, who had gone missing from Harrogate, has been found safe and well.

The 31-year-old, who was last seen on the morning of Monday, April 28, was found later that evening.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “The missing 31-year-old man from Starbeck, who we launched an appeal to find, has been located safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared.”