North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 87-year-old man from Harrogate found ‘safe and well but cold’
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a man, who had gone missing from Harrogate between Christmas and New Year, has been found.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The man, who was last seen on Thursday (December 28), has been located.
North Yorkshire Police said: “On Friday (December 29) we issued an appeal to help find a missing 87-year-old man from Harrogate.
“We are very pleased to report that he has been found safe and well, but cold.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and to the members of the public who called in with information.
"Your help and support is really appreciated.”