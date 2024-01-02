North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 87-year-old man from Harrogate found ‘safe and well but cold’

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a man, who had gone missing from Harrogate between Christmas and New Year, has been found.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man, who was last seen on Thursday (December 28), has been located.

North Yorkshire Police said: “On Friday (December 29) we issued an appeal to help find a missing 87-year-old man from Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are very pleased to report that he has been found safe and well, but cold.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and to the members of the public who called in with information.