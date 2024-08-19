North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 55-year-old man from Harrogate found safe and well
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a man, who had gone missing from Harrogate over the weekend, has been found.
The 55-year-old, who had been missing since 11pm on Sunday (August 18), has been found safe and well.
Today (August 19), a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The missing 55-year-old man from Harrogate has been found safe and well.
“We appreciate your help in sharing our appeal.”