North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 55-year-old man from Harrogate found safe and well

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a man, who had gone missing from Harrogate over the weekend, has been found.

The 55-year-old, who had been missing since 11pm on Sunday (August 18), has been found safe and well.

Today (August 19), a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The missing 55-year-old man from Harrogate has been found safe and well.

“We appreciate your help in sharing our appeal.”