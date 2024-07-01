North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 47-year-old man from Ripon found safe and well

By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Jul 2024, 09:55 BST
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a man, who had gone missing from Ripon last week, has been found.

The 47-year-old, who was reported missing on Tuesday, June 25, was found safe and well in Kirkby Malzeard on Saturday (June 29).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you for supporting the appeal which has now been cancelled.”