North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 47-year-old man from Ripon found safe and well
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a man, who had gone missing from Ripon last week, has been found.
The 47-year-old, who was reported missing on Tuesday, June 25, was found safe and well in Kirkby Malzeard on Saturday (June 29).
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you for supporting the appeal which has now been cancelled.”