North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 20-year-old man from Harrogate found

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a man, who had gone missing from Harrogate, has been found.

The 20-year-old man, who was reported missing on Friday (June 21), has been located.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We've now located the missing man in his 20s from Harrogate that we were searching for yesterday.