North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 20-year-old man from Harrogate found
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a man, who had gone missing from Harrogate, has been found.
The 20-year-old man, who was reported missing on Friday (June 21), has been located.
On Saturday, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We've now located the missing man in his 20s from Harrogate that we were searching for yesterday.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”