North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 17-year-old girl from Harrogate found safe and well
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a girl, who had gone missing from Harrogate at the weekend, has been found.
The 17-year-old, who had been missing since Sunday afternoon (August 18), has been found safe and well.
Today (August 19), a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The missing 17-year-old girl from Harrogate has been located safe and well.
“Thank you for sharing our appeal.”