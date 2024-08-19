North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 17-year-old girl from Harrogate found safe and well

By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th Aug 2024, 09:49 BST
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a girl, who had gone missing from Harrogate at the weekend, has been found.

The 17-year-old, who had been missing since Sunday afternoon (August 18), has been found safe and well.

Today (August 19), a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The missing 17-year-old girl from Harrogate has been located safe and well.

“Thank you for sharing our appeal.”