News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 16-year-old girl from Harrogate found safe and well

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a teenager, who had gone missing from Harrogate, has been found safe and well.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Jan 2024, 14:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 16-year-old girl, who was reported missing from Harrogate this morning (January 5), has been found.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The missing 16-year-old girl we were searching for in Harrogate this morning has been found safe and well.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”