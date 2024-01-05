North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 16-year-old girl from Harrogate found safe and well
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a teenager, who had gone missing from Harrogate, has been found safe and well.
The 16-year-old girl, who was reported missing from Harrogate this morning (January 5), has been found.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The missing 16-year-old girl we were searching for in Harrogate this morning has been found safe and well.
“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”