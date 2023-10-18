News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 16-year-old girl from Harrogate found safe and well

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a 16-year-old girl who had gone missing from Harrogate has been found.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Oct 2023, 09:38 BST
The teenager, who was reported missing from Harrogate on Tuesday (18 October) has been located safe and well.

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank members of the public and the media for sharing their appeal.