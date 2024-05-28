North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 15-year-old boy from Ripon found safe
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a teenage boy, who had gone missing from Ripon, has been found safe.
The 15-year-old boy, who was reported missing from Ripon on Thursday (May 23), has been found.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are pleased to report that the missing 15-year-old boy from Ripon has been found safe.
“On Friday (May 24), we issued an appeal to help find him following the last sighting of him in Wetherby the day before.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”