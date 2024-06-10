North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 14-year-old girl from Knaresborough found safe and well
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a teenager, who had gone missing from Knaresborough, has been found.
The 14-year-old girl, who was reported missing on Friday (June 7), has been located safe and well.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.
"Your support makes all the difference in helping to bring missing people home safely.”