North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 14-year-old girl from Knaresborough found safe and well

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a teenager, who had gone missing from Knaresborough, has been found.

The 14-year-old girl, who was reported missing on Friday (June 7), has been located safe and well.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...