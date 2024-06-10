North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 14-year-old girl from Knaresborough found safe and well

By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th Jun 2024, 10:09 BST
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a teenager, who had gone missing from Knaresborough, has been found.

The 14-year-old girl, who was reported missing on Friday (June 7), has been located safe and well.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.

"Your support makes all the difference in helping to bring missing people home safely.”