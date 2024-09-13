North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 14-year-old girl from Harrogate found safe and well

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a girl, who had gone missing from Harrogate, has been found.

The 14-year-old, who was last seen at her home address at 9.50pm on Wednesday (September 11), was found on Thursday (September 12).

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are very pleased to report that she has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”