North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 14-year-old girl from Harrogate found
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a girl, who had gone missing from her home in Harrogate, has been found.
The 14-year-old, who was last seen at her home address on Sunday (February 2), has been found today (January 4).
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: "Yesterday afternoon we ran an appeal to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Harrogate.
“We are pleased to say that officers have now located her.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal, we really appreciate it.”