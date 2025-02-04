North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 14-year-old girl from Harrogate found

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Feb 2025, 11:29 BST
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a girl, who had gone missing from her home in Harrogate, has been found.

The 14-year-old, who was last seen at her home address on Sunday (February 2), has been found today (January 4).

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: "Yesterday afternoon we ran an appeal to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Harrogate.

“We are pleased to say that officers have now located her.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal, we really appreciate it.”

