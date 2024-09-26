North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 14-year-old girl from Harrogate found
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a girl, who had gone missing from Harrogate, has been found.
The 14-year-old, who was last seen at her home address at on Tuesday (September 24), was found yesterday (September 25).
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are pleased to report that she has now been found.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”