North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 14-year-old boy from Ripon found safe and well
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a boy, who had gone missing from the Ripon area, has been found.
The 14-year-old, who was reported missing on Friday (June 28), has been located.
On Saturday, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re pleased to confirm that the missing 14-year-old boy has been found safe and well following our appeal in the Ripon area.
"Many thanks for supporting the appeal.”