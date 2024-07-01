North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 14-year-old boy from Ripon found safe and well

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a boy, who had gone missing from the Ripon area, has been found.

The 14-year-old, who was reported missing on Friday (June 28), has been located.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re pleased to confirm that the missing 14-year-old boy has been found safe and well following our appeal in the Ripon area.