News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 13-year-old boy from Harrogate found

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a 13-year-old boy who had gone missing from Harrogate has been found.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Oct 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The boy, who was last seen at 3pm on Saturday (October 14), has been located.

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank members of the public and the media for sharing their appeal.