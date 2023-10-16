North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing 13-year-old boy from Harrogate found
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a 13-year-old boy who had gone missing from Harrogate has been found.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Oct 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read
The boy, who was last seen at 3pm on Saturday (October 14), has been located.
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank members of the public and the media for sharing their appeal.