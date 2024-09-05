North Yorkshire Police thank public after man identified following theft at shop in Ripon
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a man has been identified following a theft at a shop in Ripon.
On Wednesday (September 4), the police issued a CCTV appeal after a quantity of alcohol was stolen from from Costcutter on Elm Road in July.
The man who they wanted to speak to has now been identified.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to all who shared the appeal.”