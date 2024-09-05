North Yorkshire Police thank public after man identified following theft at shop in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a man has been identified following a theft at a shop in Ripon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday (September 4), the police issued a CCTV appeal after a quantity of alcohol was stolen from from Costcutter on Elm Road in July.

The man who they wanted to speak to has now been identified.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to all who shared the appeal.”