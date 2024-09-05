North Yorkshire Police thank public after man identified following theft at shop in Ripon

By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Sep 2024, 10:06 BST

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a man has been identified following a theft at a shop in Ripon.

On Wednesday (September 4), the police issued a CCTV appeal after a quantity of alcohol was stolen from from Costcutter on Elm Road in July.

The man who they wanted to speak to has now been identified.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to all who shared the appeal.”

