North Yorkshire Police thank public after man identified following criminal damage incident in Ripon on Christmas Eve
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a man has been identified following a CCTV appeal that was launched earlier this week.
The man, who police wanted to speak to after damage was caused to a display unit at the BP petrol station in Ripon on December 24, has been identified.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to all who shared the appeal.”