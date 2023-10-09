North Yorkshire Police thank public after man identified following attempted burglary at Ripon restaurant
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a man has been identified following a CCTV appeal that was launched last week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
The man who police wanted to speak to following an attempted burglary at the Prima Pizzeria restaurant in Ripon on 18 August, has been identified.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Thank you to all who shared the appeal.”