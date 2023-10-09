News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

North Yorkshire Police thank public after man identified following attempted burglary at Ripon restaurant

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a man has been identified following a CCTV appeal that was launched last week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The man who police wanted to speak to following an attempted burglary at the Prima Pizzeria restaurant in Ripon on 18 August, has been identified.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Thank you to all who shared the appeal.”