North Yorkshire Police thank public after classic MG Midget car found after being stolen from garage in Harrogate district village

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a classic car that was stolen from a Harrogate district village has been found.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Aug 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:09 BST
The red 1965 MG Midget was stolen from Crag Lane in Beckwithshaw whilst it was being repaired at a garage between July 2022 and July 2023.

In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police, it said: "Last week we appealed for information to find a stolen MG Midget.

“We're pleased to say the vehicle has been found.

“Thank you to everyone who called in with information.”