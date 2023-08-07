Police would like to thank the public after a classic car that was stolen from a Harrogate village has been found

The red 1965 MG Midget was stolen from Crag Lane in Beckwithshaw whilst it was being repaired at a garage between July 2022 and July 2023.

In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police, it said: "Last week we appealed for information to find a stolen MG Midget.

“We're pleased to say the vehicle has been found.