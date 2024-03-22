North Yorkshire Police stop vehicle in Harrogate with 'more cracks than glass' in windscreen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The motorist was stopped near Beckwithshaw on Tuesday (March 19) following an operation by officers who were working with the DVSA to identify unsafe vehicles.

In a post on social media, Sergeant Paul Cording of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Believe it or not, this was the view from the drivers seat when we stopped this vehicle near Beckwithshaw.

“In total the vehicle had eleven defects that were so serious, each on its own could have qualified for a prohibition.

"We issued an immediate prohibition notice on it and the driver is being dealt with.

"Thankfully we don’t often see windscreens this bad but there’s a lot of muck on the road at the moment and even dirt can impair your view – especially with low sun at this time of year.”