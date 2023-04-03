North Yorkshire Police stop more than 100 motorists for using mobile phone while driving

The stops were made as part of a national campaign headed by the National Police Chief Council named Operation Contact.

The action took place between Monday February 27 and Tuesday March 14.

Those stopped included a mum, who was driving whilst filming her young child, dancing to the loud music playing in the car.

North Yokshire police have stopped more than 100 motorists for using their mobile phone behind the wheel in just 15 days.

From those stopped, 86 were issued with Traffic Offence Reports, six were reported for summons and 12 were given words of advice.

Offences included making a call using a handset whilst driving (28), texting (35), using social media (4) and emailing (1). Thirty-seven other offences using a mobile phone were also reported.

Most people stopped were men aged over the age of 25, 62 people fell into this group.

Women aged over 25-years-old made up for 35 offences with seven offences from men aged under 25 and one woman under the age of 25.

Traffic Constable Mark Hutchings, said: “The message is simple, mobile phones should not be used behind the wheel.